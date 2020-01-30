TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Update

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:TTI remained flat at $$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 184,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

