February 2, 2020
Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Trading Down 0.2%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.23 ($0.16), approximately 28,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 432% from the average daily volume of 5,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.35.

