Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Up 101.5% in January

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the December 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TTPH opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TTPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 386,045 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?