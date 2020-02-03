Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 28,281,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,134,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 126,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 115.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 303.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,553,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $32,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

