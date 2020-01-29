Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $52.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?