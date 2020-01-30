Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton Sells 135,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $17,648,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,267,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $125.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215,695 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?