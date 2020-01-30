Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton Sells 135,000 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 210,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

