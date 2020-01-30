Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley Sells 10,002 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after purchasing an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 368,041 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

