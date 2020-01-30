Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,560,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TXN stock opened at $128.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 210,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 410,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

