Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN opened at $120.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,726 shares of company stock valued at $73,997,205 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

