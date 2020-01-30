Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $100,712.81 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $795.92 per share, with a total value of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $804.90 per share, with a total value of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $809.28 per share, with a total value of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $803.50 per share, with a total value of $8,035.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $784.50 per share, with a total value of $7,845.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $788.34 per share, with a total value of $6,306.72.

NYSE TPL opened at $742.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $565.10 and a 1 year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $768.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.42.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price target for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

