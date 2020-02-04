Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Acquires $102,020.85 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $755.71 per share, with a total value of $102,020.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $742.00 per share, with a total value of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.13 per share, with a total value of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $819.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,905.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 10 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $803.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,035.00.

TPL opened at $750.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a one year low of $565.10 and a one year high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $774.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 67.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

