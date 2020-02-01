Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $947.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $937.00 to $947.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

TPL traded up $29.21 on Friday, reaching $755.71. 48,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $770.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.94. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $665.00 per share, with a total value of $72,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,124 shares of company stock worth $1,582,109 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

