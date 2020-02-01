Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.83 EPS

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $29.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $755.71. 48,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.99, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $769.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.12. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $565.10 and a 12 month high of $915.66.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $819.37 per share, with a total value of $122,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,124 shares of company stock worth $1,582,109. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Depreciation