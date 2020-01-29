Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Short Interest Update

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.10. The company had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,543. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $565.10 and a 52-week high of $915.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $765.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 100.01% and a return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $622.78 per share, with a total value of $308,898.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,294 shares of company stock worth $1,647,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?