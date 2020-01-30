Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a sector perform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,345,000 after buying an additional 250,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 803,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 788,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

