Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Earnings Results

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

TXT stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

