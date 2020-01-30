Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.99 billion.Textron also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

TXT stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,317. Textron has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

