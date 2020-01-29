Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will issue its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TXT opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. Textron has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

