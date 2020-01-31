TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 114,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 36,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.16.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

