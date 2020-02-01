TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 9,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.18. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares in the company, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,454 shares of company stock worth $291,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

