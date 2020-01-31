TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.14, 1,980,911 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,471,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. FCG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

