The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CG opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

