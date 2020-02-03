The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 1,579,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,944. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

