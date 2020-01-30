The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $34.00 at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

