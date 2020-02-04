The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $1,165,400.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nancy Quan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 79.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

