The Coca-Cola (KO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

