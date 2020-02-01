The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $60.00 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

KO stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

