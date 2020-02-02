The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.25-2.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

