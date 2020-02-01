The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Citigroup

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,284,000 after buying an additional 175,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,234,000 after buying an additional 593,535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,018,000 after buying an additional 445,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,238,000 after acquiring an additional 182,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

