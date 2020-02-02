The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $66.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

KO stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

