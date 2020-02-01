The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

KO traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 17,684,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

