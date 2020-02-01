The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.63

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 490533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $251.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio