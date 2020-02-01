The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KO. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,684,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,636,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

