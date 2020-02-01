The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,405. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

