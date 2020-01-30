The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Stock Price Down 9.7%

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV) shares fell 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), 4,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.62 ($1.03).

The company has a market cap of $73.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.56.

The Income & Growth VCT Company Profile (LON:IGV)

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with an attractive return by maximizing the stream of tax-free dividend distributions from the income and capital gains generated by a diverse and carefully selected portfolio of investments.

