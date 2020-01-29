The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) Insider Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall Acquires 10,750 Shares

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) insider Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall acquired 10,750 shares of The Independent Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 574 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £61,705 ($81,169.43).

Shares of IIT opened at GBX 561 ($7.38) on Tuesday. The Independent Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 560.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 522.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.97 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from The Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. The Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.10%.

About The Independent Investment Trust

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

