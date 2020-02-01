The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) will report sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Rubicon Project’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.82 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. The Rubicon Project posted sales of $41.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will report full year sales of $155.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $155.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $173.73 million to $178.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Rubicon Project.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%.

RUBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.36. 3,349,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,270.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $1,861,709. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 54.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 98.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com