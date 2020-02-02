The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.43. 1,081,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,076. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $104.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?