The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) vs. Janel (NASDAQ:JANL) Financial Contrast

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The9 and Janel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The9 and Janel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $2.54 million 11.50 -$31.58 million N/A N/A Janel $67.52 million 0.11 $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Janel 1.14% 6.47% 1.80%

Volatility & Risk

The9 has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -2.37, indicating that its stock price is 337% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats The9 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery. The company also offers customs entry filing; cargo insurance procurement; logistics planning; product repackaging; online shipment tracking; and other value-added logistics services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes industrial mixing equipment for industries, including chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.