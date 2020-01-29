TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report $13.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.13 million and the highest is $13.38 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $43.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $47.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.89 million, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $125.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

TXMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $680.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after buying an additional 576,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com