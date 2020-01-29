TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 2,021,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

