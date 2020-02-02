TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 5.1%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 3,363,255 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,448,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. BidaskClub lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 788,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 3,177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,155,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

