Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report sales of $18.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $76.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

TBPH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.41. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,206. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

