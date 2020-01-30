Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a daily sentiment score of 2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66. Thermal Energy International has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.10.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

