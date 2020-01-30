Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Up 13.3%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 1,385,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,020% from the average session volume of 123,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $12.95 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?