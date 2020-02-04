Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.20.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 145.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,079. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $240.59 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

