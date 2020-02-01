Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $372.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $342.00 to $372.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.20.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.19. 2,577,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $240.59 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

