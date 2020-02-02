Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Raised to $341.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $331.00 to $341.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO opened at $313.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $240.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $307,203,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

