ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of THMO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 59,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,390. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.00.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 89.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (THMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com